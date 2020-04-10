Hometown Hero: Messick’s

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are helping local dairy farmers, who are forced to dump lots of milk these days.

Messick’s Farm Equipment in Elizabethtown purchased 500 gallons of excess milk from Harrisburg dairies to give to its employees.

With schools closed, dairy farms can not sell all their milk and are forced to dump it. Messick’s has lots of dairy clients and wanted to help but thought, the supply chain must be really complicated.

Turns out, it wasn’t at all.

Messick’s gave its employees milk and had plenty left over. So the extra milk is going to two community food banks in the Elizabeth area that was had low supplies.