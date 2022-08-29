HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 29’s hometown heroes are the RBI World Series champions. The Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg softball team defeated Houston two weeks ago in the championship match.

After making it to the tournament ten times, it is the program’s first championship title. A parade to celebrate the team’s win happened in the city on Saturday.

“They were the perfect team to watch, they just became a family and we as parents we became family too,” Laura Mowery, a parent.

“For us, it’s just softball. But you don’t realize it was a big deal to everybody else,” said Addy Gregg, a player on the team.

The team’s roster includes girls from Dauphin, Cumberland, and York counties.