Hometown Hero: Mickey Minnich

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown hero received an unexpected honor: the first-ever Family Love golf outing took place at Armitage Golf Course in Cumberland County.

The new event is raising money for Vickie’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money to support cancer patients and their families. On Monday, August 9, Mickey Minnich, group founder, received a big surprise.

Minnich accepted two flags that flew over the state capitol on Mickey Minnich Day back in June.

The 19th annual Vickie’s Angel Walk, named after Minnich’s late wife, will take place in October in New Cumberland. So far, the group has raised over $3.5 million since 2003, with 100% of it going to families.