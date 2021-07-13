Hometown Hero: Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are raising money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Mid Penn Bank’s celebrity golf tournament, benefits the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and begins on Wednesday, July 13.

On Tuesday, July 12, spouses of the players filled hundreds of Friends Like Me care packages, which go to individuals who have recently been diagnoses. The care packages include information, gifts, cosmetics and, most importantly, a reminder that they are not alone.

“I remember when I received my care package, Friends Like Me care package, and I was just overwhelmed with someone thinking about me, and also knowing that the things in the package were from survivors and a lot of resources and other things,” Joyce Ashe said.

The Celebrity Golf Classic is July 13 and 14 at Colonial Golf Club in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. There is also a silent auction tomorrow night at Hershey Lodge.