(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes packed the golf course for a great cause.

Mid Penn Bank held its annual celebrate golf classic on Thursday, July 14 at the Hershey Country Club.

Among the celebrities were current Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick and former New York Giants linebacker Lawernce Taylor.

All proceeds from the tournament go directly to cancer research, in partnership with the Pa. Breast cancer collation. The event in 2021 raised $125,000.

“We’re trying to make a difference, to help an organization that’s trying to help all of our mothers and wives and sisters and our friends. We’re not going stop until we make a real difference,” CEO of Mid Penn Bank Rory Ritrievi said.

“When we come together like this, and you know you are bringing awareness, you’re also bringing in funding that’s going to help in the long run, and just. It’s what we should do,” Mike Quick said.

abc27 was a sponsor for this event. Valerie Pritchett, Sports Director Allie Berube, Meteorologist Brett Thackara and Photojournalist Anthony Durso all took part in the event.