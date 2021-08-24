Hometown Hero: Middletown Midwest Food Bank

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping victims of not one, but three recent disasters. The Middletown hub of Midwest Food Bank just sent family food boxes and hygiene kits to flood victims in New York and Tennessee.

The group also sent similar relief to the earthquake victims in Haiti earlier this month. The supplies, the people who pack it up and the truck drivers who travel across the country are part of the volunteer effort.

“Midwest food bank is blessed to be able to have the power of our volunteer network, our volunteers are really the secret sauce to our organization and because of them, we are able to circle the wagons like I said and get those boxes packed as quickly as possible to get them out to families in need,” Lori Renne, Midwest Food Bank PA, said.

Midwest Food Bank is a first response for the Salvation Army and can have relief on the road within 24 hours of a call.