Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are not letting excess milk go to waste.

Volunteers distributed milk to families in five Midstate school districts today. Midstate farmers donated the milk they couldn’t sell to businesses and schools, and Harrisburg dairies processed the milk for today’s drive-thru distribution.

The event hit close to home for one of the volunteers.

4,000 gallons of milk went to more than 2,000 families in 5 school districts: Harrisburg, Hershey, Palmyra, Lower Dauphin, and Middletown.