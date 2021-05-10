Hometown Hero: Midstate students promote driving safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes hope to get the attention of distracted drivers.

Hailey Riley and Nathan Hamm of Littlestown High School are the winners of the Center for Traffic Safety billboard contest. Their message along Route 30 near New Oxford reads, “Is that text this important?.”

Cheyenne Haldeman of Northern Lebanon High School won with her entry, “Just pull over,” which sits along Main St. near Annville.

And Alexa Morris of the York County School of Technology won with her design, “pay attention or pay the price,” which sits along I-83.

Each winner will receive $100.