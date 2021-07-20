Hometown Hero: Midstate’s Devon Crest Swim Team

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are raising money for a good cause one stroke, kick and flip turn at a time.

Swim Lap-A-Thon benefits Orange for Owen in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The Devon Crest Swim Team hosted the event at all of their practices on Tuesday, July 20, to raise money.

10 years ago, eight-year-old Own Brezitski was killed by a distracted teenage driver in front of the former Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg. His family started the Orange for Owen foundation to promote safety and raise awareness about the consequences of distracted driving.

Jim Mercurio, teacher Bishop McDevitt and Devon Crest coach, says the team was drawn to the charity this year for a special reason.

“This year would have been Owen Brezitski’s graduating year at McDevitt and we thought what a great way to honor him, along with him being honored at the McDevitt graduation, but to have an opportunity to use our swim team as a way to raise money for their great foundation,” Mercurio said.

Swimmers raised money from friends and family, either through a flat donation, or they earned a certain amount per lap. The team used the event as a way to talk to older swimmers about distracted driving and to show younger swimmers that they have the power to make a difference in their community.

To learn more about the foundation, click their website here.