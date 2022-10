MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy is building a new courtyard that will have legacy bricks covering the walkways.

For $80, donors can personalize their brick however they’d like, from remembering a loved one to celebrating an avid reader.

The money raised will help fund construction costs, as well as electrical and plumbing repairs needed to keep the library operating.

Order forms are available at the Library or on the Library’s website.