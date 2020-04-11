Hometown Hero: Millerstown Senior Center

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are the workers and members of the Millerstown Senior Center in Perry County.

They set up a makeshift food and beverage stand along route 322 between Millerstown and Thompsontown. The stand is for truckers who need a quick pit stop since many restaurants and some rest areas are closed.

The senior center will staff the roadside stand every Tuesday and Friday while the crisis lasts and funding is available. The senior center also thanks residents, businesses, and churches of Millerstown for donating the supplies.