HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are saluting fallen U.S. Service members throughout 2021.

Mission BBQ, which has three Midstate locations, is donating $362,000 to the Wreaths Across America program this year.

The program places wreaths on veterans’ graves across the nation, including graves at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County.

Mission BBQ raised the money through sales of its refillable Hometown Hero cups that customers can buy with every meal purchase.