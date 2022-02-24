(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are honoring veterans laid to rest at Indiantown Gap Cemetery in Lebanon County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Mission BBQ and their customers raised $550,000 for Wreaths Across America. The money raised came from sales of American heroes cups.

The donations collected at mission BBQ locations in Harrisburg and Camp Hill will provide wreaths to 881 veterans buried. The nationwide campaign will provide wreaths to over 42,000 veterans.