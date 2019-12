Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are rocking around the Christmas tree at Harrisburg University.

Instead of ornaments, the mitten tree is decked with scarves, hats, gloves and of course, mittens. There are also donations that wouldn’t fit like coats, sweaters, and pants. The items are going to the YWCA’s women’s shelter and the Bethesda Mission men’s shelter.

The tree’s organizer wanted the HU community to sponsor the item and they came through.