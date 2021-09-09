Hometown Hero: Mountain Creek Trout Club

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are creating a park in the name of veterans. Members of the Mountain Creek Trout Club are building a stream habitat that runs along a parcel of land in Mount Holly Springs, Cumberland County.

That will become the foundation of a new Veterans Park. It will sit along Mountain Creek and the Trout Club is ready to meet the needs of all Veterans and visitors.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your box! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“It’s all going to be ADA accessible, there’s going to be 2 handicapped fishing piers here for handicapped veterans, and other handicapped people as well,” Mark Stahl, Mountain Creek Trout Club.

The club is working with the Fish and Boat Commission and hopes to open the Veterans Park in the spring of 2023.