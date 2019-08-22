Hometown Hero: Mountz Jewelers

Mountz Jewelers is celebrating 40 years in business with its “inspire 40” gifting campaign.

Corporal Chad Miller and K-9 Rex, along with K-9 Chase and officer Mike

Elezovic accepted the award along with a check for $400 for the unit.

Elezovic said, “We do a job that we love to do every day and especially with our K-9’s. So to be honored by a local business in the township honestly I’m speechless and it’s great to be here today.”

Tonia Ulsh of Mountz Jewelers said, “We are appreciative also, as a business sometimes we have to count on them so much. So it’s nice to give back to those who are always there for us when we call on them and the dogs were just amazing today.”

Mountz is also gifting 10 scholarships for young people with disabilities to attend post-secondary education and giving donations to many other non-profit organizations.