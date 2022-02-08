Hometown Hero: Music For Everyone

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown hero is Music For Everyone.

It’s a non-profit that exists to transform lives through the power of music. This is the organization’s 16th year in operation and they’ve invested over three million dollars in Lancaster County, donating more than 11,000 instruments. The organization also hosts summer caps as well as in-school and after-school programs. This year, Music For Everyone will continue with its annual grant program.

“Music programs are struggling now more than ever and I think through the pandemic we’ve all shared a shared trauma in a lot of ways and music is a great healing tool to help kids through that it’s a way to rebuild our community. It’s a way to bring people back together,” Director of Operations, Brendan Stengle said.