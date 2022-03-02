Wednesday’s hometown heroes shared the gift of reading and it made perfect rhyme and reason among students.

The American Literacy Corporation took part in National Read Across America Day, to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2. Guest readers shared his books through Zoom and Facebook Live to students reading classics from “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” to “Cat in the Hat.”

abc27’s own Valerie Pritchett had fun taking part by reading her personal favorite Green Eggs and Ham.