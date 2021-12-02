Hometown Hero: New Carlisle Police K-9

CARLISLE Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Hero is providing a new K-9 to the Carlisle Police force.

The family of former Carlisle Police Sargeant Simon Jackson, who died from Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma back in 2019, made a donation to purchase the dog, which is named “Jackson” in his honor.

The new K-9 is not the same breed as the current Patrol Dog “Chaos.”, who is a Belgian Malinois. Jackson is German Haired Pointer.

“Jackson loves to work, loves going to work, he gets there and he’s excited. That’s what he wants to do,” Jackson’s handler Patrolman Ryan Stove said.

“I didn’t do it for recognition, I did it because I truly love the dogs, they give us every day protecting us and our lives” Sabrena Hartley, who purchased Jackson’s Vehicle, said.

Hartley purchased the vehicle with the special accommodation for Jackson. The dog will be trained in tracking, and to detect explosives.