Hometown Hero: New Hope Ministries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the people at New Hope Ministries. As part of Hunger Action Month, GIANT recognized and thanked them for the difference it has made in local communities.

GIANT helped New Hope volunteers restart its kids’ program and reinvigorated the Enola Center’s curb appeal by planting new flowers and putting down new tanbark. New Hope’s manager could not be more grateful.

“We couldn’t run the center that we have or any center…without volunteers. Imagine I’m the only staff member here,” Joanne Fortney, Enola Center manager, New Hope Ministries, said. “The more help we have for the community the more we can do.”

New Hope Ministries is always welcoming new volunteers at all eight of its locations throughout the Midstate. To get involved, visit their website by clicking here.