DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes help a Midstate non-profit help more people.

Officials for the Department of Community and Economic Development toured New Hope Ministries facility in Dillsburg on Wednesday, May 25.

New Hope Ministries uses tax credits from the state’s “Neighborhood Assistance Program” which encourages the private sector to invest in non-profits, like New Hope Ministries.

“The neighborhood assistance program in particular provides support to our network of charitable food providers. We want to make sure that there’s going to be enough food available. Right now, we’ve got food on the shelves, Executive Director of New Hope Ministries Eric Saunders said.

In the past seven years, the organization has received $1.8 million in tax credits, which helps them provide food to families in need in York, Adams and Cumberland counties.