DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown hero is New Hope Ministries.

They are always there to help people through tough times. Now, they are able to do even more of that in a newly renovated building in Dover.

Local leaders joined New Hope Ministries for a community re-dedication ceremony on Thursday morning.

We are all struggling with higher fuel and food prices, and sometimes, it hurts people more than others.

“We’re here to help. We can help with some gas. We can help with the housing payment. we can help with finding a job that’s going to pay better. We’re here to encourage and pray with people and let them know that their neighbors are here to support them” Executive Director with New Hope Ministries Eric Saunders said.

The renovated space includes a two-story warehouse, and a teaching and commercial kitchen.