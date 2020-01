It may be early, but Tonight’s Hometown heroes are getting ready for the prom.

The “Night to Shine” prom was put together for young people with special needs. Wesley United Methodist Church in Marysville, Perry County hosts it.

Guests are able to choose the perfect outfit from a selection of donated gowns and suits.

Contact the church if you have prom clothing to donate. ‘Night to Shine’ guests can pick out their attire this Saturday or next Saturday.