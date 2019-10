Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are practicing their painting skills to keep you safe.

Northern York High School National Art Honor Society students are painting a snowplow.

It’s part of PennDOT’s ongoing “Paint the Plow” program that raises safe driving awareness.

The students are making their own original design, which will put on a local plow truck this winter.

PennDOT chose “Don’t rush in ice and slush” as this year’s theme.