Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are rallying around an EMT with cancer.

Randy Templin has worked with Northwest EMS in Lancaster County for more than three decades but due to a recent aggressive cancer diagnosis, the army veteran has been admitted to a hospice.

This weekend, to help the family with the medical bills, there will be a spaghetti dinner at Country Meadows Restaurant outside Elizabethtown on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.