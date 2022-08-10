DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes will light a path of support for local veterans.

The Dauphin County Commissioners adopted a resolution to participate in Operation Green Light, for a week in November.

Dauphin County will light its buildings in green as a beacon to veterans in need of services; everything from medical to shelter.



“The idea is the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 is veterans week. Being able to illuminate dauphin county with green lights to raise awareness also to show appreciation for the men and women who have served this country and ultimately given cases a sacrifice to secure all of our freedoms, we can’t do enough for people who have served us,” Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick (D) said.

Commissioner Hartwick, who serves on the National Association of Counties, will encourage all counties in the state to adopt Operation Green Light. Residents are also encouraged to light up their homes in green to show their support.