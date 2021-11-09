Hometown Hero: Orendorff Studios

(WHTM) — A York photography studio is hosting a photo shoot to benefit a local animal shelter.

Orendorff Studios in York is hosting its 5th annual Bark in the Studio on Nov. 20.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Tim and Jen Orendorff specialize in pet dog portraits. On Nov. 20, each photo session will cost $40 per dog plus a 15-pound bag of dog food.

So far, Orendorff Studios have collected over 500 pounds of dog food and other items for the York County SPCA.

Reservations for dog portraits are required, and you can see more here.