Monday’s hometown heroes are using less paper and planting trees.

Pennsylvania American Water Company says it will plant a tree for each customer who switches from paper to electronic billing this month. PA American will donate $10 to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for each customer who goes paperless, up to $15,000.

The company is also giving $10,000 of its own money to the effort which coincides with Earth Day on April 22.

To go paperless, log into your account and look for the “Go Paperless” option on the left side of your home page. If you don’t have an online account you can set one up at pennsylvaniaamwater.com