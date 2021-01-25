Hometown Hero: Pa. Animal Response Team donates to Harrisburg Humane Society

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are keeping people and their pets together through hard times.

The Harrisburg Humane Society is getting money from Pennsylvania Animal Response Team to keep the shelter’s pet food bank up and running during the pandemic.

Before COVID, the pet food bank would get one or two pick-ups a day. During the pandemic, it has turned into more than five to seven pick-ups a day to help feed more than 275 pets of people who lost their income due to coronavirus.