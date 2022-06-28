(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping protect local water resources as well as improving the health of local communities.

The Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced the recipients of the 2022 Healing Planet Grant Program. More than $300,000 in funding was distributed throughout the Commonwealth; A $10,000 contribution was made towards the Harrisburg area YMCA for its urban garden.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It will also going to some of our workshops that we do in the community to teach our youth and their families how to grow food and also how to prepare food once it comes out of the garden,” said Rafiyqa Muhammad.

Some other local recipients of funding include the City of Harrisburg, Girl Scouts, and the Salvation Army of Harrisburg.