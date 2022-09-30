(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown hero is the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, and breast cancer awareness month begins tomorrow.

On Friday afternoon, the coalition held its annual awards luncheon at the West Shore Country Club.

CEO and Founder, pat Halpin Murphy is incredibly effective at passing legislation to improve the lives of women in the Commonwealth. Their motto is “finding a cure now so our daughters don’t have to.”

You can learn about the latest research during the coalition conference, which is virtual this year on their website.

abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Prichett were both at the luncheon.