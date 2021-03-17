Hometown Hero: Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition’s “Friends Like Me” boxes

Wednesday’s Hometown Hero is the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and their “Friends Like Me” boxes.

The coalition is sending free care packages to individuals in Pennsylvania who have received a breast cancer diagnosis within the last six months.

Each customized box contains resources, small gifts, cosmetics, and more as a reminder that they’re not alone.

“We do this to support these women until we reach our ultimate goal, which is to find a cure for breast cancer so our daughters don’t have to,” said Pat Halpin-Murphy of the Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition.

The organization has sent more than one thousand care packages to the newly-diagnosed at a time when they need it most.