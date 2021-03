An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — March is Women’s History Month. Friday’s Hometown Heroes are saluting women in the military every time they drive.

The State Department of Military and Veterans Affairs wants Pennsylvanians to consider purchasing an “Honoring Women Veterans” license plate.

Each plate costs $36, with $15 going to the Pa. Veterans Trust Fund for programs and resources benefitting women veterans.