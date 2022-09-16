HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping people read the fine print, or see the exit sign before passing by it.

The Pennsylvania Optometric Association provided free vision care to people in Harrisburg with no insurance coverage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Optometrists with VSP Vision provided eye exams and prescription glasses. Many patients received both during today’s visit.

“Sometimes kids come in and they don’t even know they have vision problems, and once they get their glass es, they have a completely different behavioral pattern going on because they didn’t know they couldn’t see,” Lori Fanning, Mobile Clinic Operation Manager

The free vision care continues on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Salvation Army.