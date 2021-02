HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Hero is raising money for Mennonite Central Committee through a multi-day silent auction.

The Pa. Relief Sale is hosting a “Winter Quilts. World Relief.” silent quilt auction online with 100 quilts to choose from.

The bidding opens Thursday at 7 a.m. and closes Saturday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. on their website.

Registration is required to bid and purchase quilts and buyers have the option to pick up their quilts or have them shipped.