Hometown Hero: Pa. State Troopers Association gift delivery

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping Santa deliver some gifts ahead of schedule. The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association loaded up a tractor-trailer with toys that they have collected from their communities since last month.

“These trying times over the last two years have been difficult, we’ve seen it and we know what our members see it every single day, they’re out there every day interacting with people, and they know the struggles people are going through, and this is our way of saying thank you to them for supporting us because when we most need it, they’re there for us,” David Kennedy, Pa. State Troopers Association member, said.

The troopers association delivered the toys to the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police as part of its annual toy drive.