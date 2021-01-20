Hometown Hero: ‘Pack the Park’ food, clothing, and personal item drive

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The season of giving continues into the new year. Clipper Magazine Stadium and the Lancaster Barnstormers are hosting a “Pack the Park” food, clothing, and personal item drive in Lancaster from January 25, through January 30.

The goal is to fill the park with enough donated items to fill skids throughout the entire concourse.

Donations can be dropped off at the Box Office of Clipper Magazine Stadium at any time between 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday, January 25 until Friday, January 29.

On the final day of the celebration on Saturday, January 30, the event will consist of music, Cylo, and discounted Barnstormers tickets being sold with half of every ticket price being donated back to local organizations whom the event benefits. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“It is critical that we continue to support the organizations who support those in need in our community,” said Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds. “When you donate an item, large or small, you are helping an individual in need to take a step forward. I hope all of Lancaster County can come together and help us Pack the Park for those in need and make a significant difference for our community.”