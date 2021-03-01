Hometown Hero: Partnership for Better Health’s Match Madness

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are members of Partnership for Better Health.

The local community foundation based in Carlisle, Cumberland County, kicked off its Match Madness campaign on Monday.

Over fifty local non-profits are participating in the campaign. The money raised by individual donors will go to the non-profits of the donor’s choice.

Partnership for Better Health says a lot of these non-profits stepped up to help communities during the pandemic.

“Central Pennsylvania is just a very generous community. People know these groups, know what they do, and so it’s a chance to reach out and give to some of your favorite places and help them keep doing what they do best,” said Becca Raley, executive director of Partnership for Better Health.

Donations will be accepted until March 31. To donate, visit the community organization’s donation page.