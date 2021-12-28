Hometown Hero: Penguin Plunge for the Human Society of Harrisburg Area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are heading back into the frigid waters of the Susquehanna River.

The Penguin Plunge returns this New Year’s Day as last year’s event did not happen in person because of the pandemic. This Saturday, a few hundred people are expected to turn out and dash into the river from the beach at City Island, wearing bathing suits or creative costumes.

This will be the 25th anniversary of the event which benefits homeless pets at the Harrisburg Humane Society.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. on the beach at City Island and the plunge takes place at noon.