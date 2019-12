Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are planning to kick off the New Year shivering for a good cause.

New Year’s day is the 23rd annual ‘Penguin Plunge’ on City Island in Harrisburg. Hundreds will run into the chilly Susquehanna River, raising money for the homeless animals at the Harrisburg Humane Society.

Participants must raise or donate $40 and for $70, you’ll get an event towel to dry off.

Click here for more information.