Hometown Hero: Pennslyvania State Police’s Hill Program

The Pennsylvania State Police is launching The Hill program. It’s 15 weeks long for ages 15 to 18. Participants will learn about crime and vehicle codes, the principles of law enforcement, and take part in physical fitness. The goal is to have them join the ranks.

“We are going to teach kids everything from crimes code, vehicle code, everything that we would learn as troopers. Try to keep it interesting and fun for them,” Trooper Clint Long said. I know it’s a young age, but we’re hoping they get interested and keep them interested for a future career in law enforcement.

This free event only has a few spots left. It starts next month, where the teens will meet once a week for two hours in the evening, and one Saturday a month for three hours. To sign up, you can call 717-497-4577.