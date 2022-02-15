Hometown Hero: Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition

Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping women who receive a frightening diagnosis.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is now offering free metastatic breast cancer care packages called “Friends Like Me 2.” Each box provides resources and small gifts for women facing stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, where cancer cells spread to other parts of the body.

“Friends Like Me 2” boxes can be sent to you or a loved one. through the link here.