(WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by spreading the word about breast cancer prevention. The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is creating short animated clips to spread the word about early detection, mammograms and, survival rates. A new video will be added on the 8th of each month through October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition has also created graphics that are designed to be shared on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The promotion lets you support the movement, honor a loved one, or simply share a message that can save lives.