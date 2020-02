Tonight’s Hometown Hero is the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

That’s because it’s thanks to them that a bill that would save women’s lives just passed the state Senate this week. The bill aims to require insurers to cover more breast cancer screenings for some women.

Mammograms are not as good MRI’s and ultrasounds at finding cancer when breast tissue is dense, but, right now, insurance won’t always cover those screenings.

The bill now goes to the house.