ABC27 News Hometown Hero is marking 400 years of contributions made by African Americans who arrived at the Jamestown colony in Virginia.

The commission will highlight well-known and overlooked achievements on all of its social media platforms using the hashtag. #400YearsPA

“African Americans and Africans have had a long and rich history, much of it sad, and some of it triumphant, it’s really woven into the tapestry of our state,” says Andrew Lowery who is on the commission.

The 400 years PA campaign runs through February of next year coinciding with black history month.