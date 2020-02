Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are looking to keep a Midstate animal shelter open.

The Pennsylvania Racehorse Rescue is near Penn National Race Track in Dauphin County. For the past 7 years, the shelter has taken in retired racehorses that no one adopted because they may be too old or too injured.

The nonprofit rescue is holding a Valentine’s donation drive called “The Love of the Horse.” You can donate to their gofundme here.