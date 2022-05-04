LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are helping animals find permanent homes.

The Pennsylvania SPCA Center in Lancaster is taking part in “Empty the Shelter.”

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting this event at 275 shelters nationwide. They’re slashing all adoption fees to $25 or less.

“Right now, shelters are at critical capacity and animal rescuers are just putting out the plea, if you are thinking about adopting, come on down,” site director Kisha Reinmiller said.

“I think it’s amazing that shelters are getting together and doing this and hopefully it will inspire more people to come to adopt their friend,” Hannah McComsey said.

Since 2016, the event has led to the adoption of 83,000 pets.

“Empty The Shelter at Lancaster SPCA Center Runs through Sunday, May 8.