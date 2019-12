Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are members of the state police.

Not only do they put their lives on the line, but they’re also donating a truck full of toys. The toys will be given to families all over the country in need of some extra love this holiday season.

The toy drive has only been going for two years but organizers are excited to see it grow.

This is not the only charity work state troopers do during the holiday season. State troopers also hold shop-with-a-cop events or sponsor families.