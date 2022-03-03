MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes secure their place in the community to help animals and their owners.

The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County has announced it has purchased its facility on Millersville Road in Manor Township, securing the future of the non-profit shelter. After opening in 2011, the pet pantry adopts over 400 animals a year. It also neuters and releases one thousand feral cats a year. It also provides free vaccine clinics, pet food, and vet care to those in need.

“When you walk in, it’s gonna be a brighter atmosphere, you’ll be more comfortable, your animals will be more comfortable, and that’s what we’re looking for. We want the community to know that our doors are open to them,” CEO, Melody Sanders said.

This spring, the pet pantry will begin renovating and expanding its surgical wing and vet services.