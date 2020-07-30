Hometown Hero: Peter Engle

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is cleaning up our history.

Boy scout Peter Engle of Dauphin County is going for eagle scout by cleaning headstones at Oak Hill Cemetery in Millersburg.

Peter and his troop got to work over the weekend scrubbing off years of grime from 25 military headstones spanning from the Civil War to the Korean conflict.

One of monuments cleaned is a memorial with the names of 25 men from Millersburg, killed in World War II.

The project was also personal for Peter. His great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather are buried in that cemetery.